Galveston supports local restaurants with new take-out guide

HOUSTON – As restaurants reopen dine-in services, Galveston is encouraging residents to take advantage of local eateries offering takeout and curbside pickup.

The Galveston Take Out Trail features more than 25 local establishments, provides exclusive discounts, and is instantly delivered to your mobile device via text and email.

The spotlighted venues include Benno’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant, Eatcetera, Hearsay on the Strand, Jimmy’s on the Pier, Mosquito Cafe, and Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

Depending on the restaurants, the rewards range from free food, desserts, drinks and beer to discounts such as free delivery and 10% off.

To download the Galveston Take Out Trail, visit here.

To have your restaurant added to the guide, email passports@galveston.com.