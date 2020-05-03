AIDS Foundation Houston participating in #GivingTuesdayNow amid coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – AIDS Foundation Houston is participating in #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving on Tuesday, in response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

Although AFH offices are closed and employees are working remotely, the organization continues to provide essential services to families and communities in Houston affected by HIV/AIDS.

Since mid-March, AFH has:

• launched a partnership with MISTR, a free, at-home HIV/STI testing service that provides free access to PrEP (a daily medication to prevent HIV)

• provided food vouchers via the Stone Soup Food Pantry

• conducted free testing and provided free PrEP to 111 new patients through the MISTR portal

• conducted 54 telehealth visits through AFH’s in-house PrEP-clinic

• continued to house 217 individuals through the stay-at-home order, providing food and PPE as needed

AFH also postponed the annual Dining Out for Life event to Thursday, November 5, 2020. Participating Houston-area restaurants will donate a portion of that day’s sales to support AFH’s numerous programs and services that help thousands of Houstonians living with HIV/AIDS.