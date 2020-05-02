'If I go to jail, I go to jail’: Oyster Creek bar plans to host off-premise concert despite governor’s order

OYSTER CREEK, Texas – While holding a restraining order she was recently served, Shaunte Johnston, owner of the Bad “S” Icehouse in Oyster Creek, said she still plans on holding a concert on Saturday despite the governor’s order, which doesn’t allow large social gatherings or bars to reopen.

"I’m pretty well going to push through for it. If I go to jail, I go to jail,” Johnston said.

She said with only curbside and to-go for the last few weeks, there’s a likely chance the bar won’t survive for much longer.

That is why she says a group of musicians got together wanting to hold an event.

“And I said well let’s let the music be out there. And the people be outside and enjoy the music and company,” Johnston said.

However, according to the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office, which says they’re reviewing all the circumstances, you can’t simply take the bar outside.

They released a statement reading in part: “... given the fact that the governor’s order does not allow large social gatherings or “on-premise” consumption, I filed a petition on behalf of the county requesting a restraining order against Ms. Johnston and the Bad “S” Icehouse.”

However, Johnston contends the event will not be at her bar, nor is she re-opening it.

Johnston said she is simply doing curbside and to-go.

“They’re not drinking on my premises of my bar. they’re going to a private property to drink and listen to music,” she said.

Johnston said she also has many supporters planning to show up, including the group “Open Carry Texas”.

“There is a way to maintain that which is healthy and safe and let her keep her business just above water,” said David Amad, the Vice President of Open Carry Texas.

Despite the legal action filed by the county against her, Johnston said she doing what she has to in order to survive.

“I’m trying to stand up for my right and to try to keep my business alive because I’m fixing to lose everything,” Johnston said.