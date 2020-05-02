Certain H-E-B stores reinstating some purchasing limits on meat products. Are Houston stores impacted?

Days after lifting restrictions on purchasing limits on grocery items like meat products, H-E-B announced a return of those restrictions for certain stores across Texas.

Stores in San Antonio, Central Texas, the Gulf Coast, the border region and some West Texas and North Texas towns will be subject to the reinstated purchase limits, which restrict purchases on ground beef and chicken, beef, pork and turkey. Customers can only buy two packages of ground beef each, and a combined total of two packages of any other listed meat product.

In Houston, as well as much of West and Central Texas, customers are limited to four packages of ground beef and chicken each, and two packages of brisket each. In a press release, H-E-B said supply chains are strong and the restrictions are “a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers." — Raga Justin