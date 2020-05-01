United Airlines may cut 15,000 employees’ hours in half

HOUSTON – Some 2,000 United Airlines employees in Houston and 13,000 nationwide are facing furloughs that would cut their hours and pay in half.

KPRC 2 obtained a letter from the union that represents United Airlines operations employees. These are the baggage handlers and other workers on the ground at the airport.

United received $5 billion in aid from the federal government. The biggest part was supposed to be used for payroll support. In March, United warned of massive layoffs if they didn’t get the aid.

Just three weeks after the funding was approved, United said it is planning to reduce all full-time operations employees’ hours, essentially making them part-time. The union said they are prepared to sue United in federal court because they believe the pay cuts are a violation of the CARES Act.

A spokesperson for United told KPRC 2 they believe the cuts are in compliance with the CARES Act and that the schedule changes reflect the stark reality of the economic situation of the airline industry.