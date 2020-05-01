Houston Astros selling T-shirts to raise money for COVID-19 relief
HOUSTON – Houston is stronger together.
The Houston Astros is selling dark blue Astro T-shirts, featuring “Houston Together: One City. One Nation. One World.”
The T-shirt costs $25 and are available in sizes S-XXL. Shipping is charged separately.
The Astros said all the net proceeds from t-shirt sales will benefit the Astro’s Foundation’s COVID-19 efforts.
If you want to buy one, visit astros.com/together.
