Houston Astros selling T-shirts to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

The Houston Astros is selling dark blue Astro t-shirts, featuring “Houston Together: One City. One Nation. One World,” for COVID-19 efforts.
HOUSTON – Houston is stronger together.

The Houston Astros is selling dark blue Astro T-shirts, featuring “Houston Together: One City. One Nation. One World.”

The T-shirt costs $25 and are available in sizes S-XXL. Shipping is charged separately.

The Astros said all the net proceeds from t-shirt sales will benefit the Astro’s Foundation’s COVID-19 efforts.

If you want to buy one, visit astros.com/together.

