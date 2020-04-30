Turner: City facilities, golf courses, playgrounds to remain closed through May despite governor’s order

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner said city events and activities will continue to be closed through the month of May despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to begin reopening Texas on Friday.

These facilities include places like the Houston Public Library, the city’s golf courses and playgrounds. Turner said the activities and functions that are controlled, permitted and produced by the city of Houston will continue to be on hold through the month of May.

“For example, there will be no parades in the city of Houston that’s produced will be sanctioned by the city of Houston. So there will be no parades,” He said.

Turner said city employees working remotely and online will continue to do so through the month of May. He said the number of cases in Houston compared to other cities looks good and he wants them to continue to look good by moving carefully.

“I hope people will abide by the 25% occupancy, restaurants, retailers, I hope they will abide by the 25% occupancy,” Turner said.

