Map: Track coronavirus infection rates per capita, county-by-county

SAN ANTONIO – A new map put out by the Stanford Big Local News platform shows the severity of coronavirus across the country, broken down by county.

KSAT-TV reports the site was developed with data provided by state and local health agencies, along with data from the New York Times.

The map is tracks the confirmed number of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. Each county’s per-capita case number is compared to the state and national average.

(If you’re unable to see the map, click here. The map does work with mobile devices, but screen size may limit functionality. If you’re able, view on a desktop or tablet for best results.)

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

