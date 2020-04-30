Houston virtual pet adoption event: How you can take part

HOUSTON – Best Friends Animal Society, KPRC and PowerWizard are sponsoring a virtual pet adoption event to give animals a new home.

The first-ever Houston virtual pet adoption event will be Thursday at 7 p.m. on Best Friends Houston’s Instagram account @bfas_houston. KPRC 2′s Justin Stapleton will be hosting the event. The cats and dogs will become Instagram TV stars when their foster families show off their furry houseguests and help people find their match.

“Over the last few weeks so many amazing Houstonians have stepped up to foster homeless cats and dogs in our community,” Best Friends’ Houston program manager Kerry McKeel said. “In celebration of National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day, we are showcasing just a few of the thousands of animals that are available to adopt through our local municipal shelters and through Best Friends Houston. We are all coming together in a collective effort to help animals in our community find homes and we hope those who watch the virtual pet adoption event will join us. This amazing display of heart and grit by Houstonians represents a new opportunity to change how serve our local families and they pets they love. One of the new opportunities is use technology to accelerate progress and reach more people through virtual experiences. Changing how we operate will us to save more lives and keep more families together.”

Adoptions are by appointment only. To meet and adopt one of the animals featured during the Houston Virtual Pet Adoption event contact:

Best Friends Animal Society-Houston

Email: HoustonAdoption@bestfriends.org

Website: www.BestFriends.org/Houston

BARC (City of Houston):

Website: www.houstonbarc.com

Visit “Adopt A Pet”

Harris County Animal Shelter (Unincorporated Harris County):

Phone: (281) 999-3191

Website: www.CountyPets.com

Fort Bend County Animal Services:

Phone: (281) 342-1512

Website: www.fbchhs.org/animal-services

City of Baytown Animal Services & Adoption Center:

Email:animalcontrol@baytown.org

Website: www.Baytown.org

Visit “Animal Control”

Join the conversation on Facebook.com/bestfriendsanimalsocietyHOU/ and Instagram (@bfas_houston)