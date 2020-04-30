HISD to distribute 10,000 food packages at NRG Stadium on Saturday

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District will host a massive food distribution event at NRG Stadium on Saturday.

With the help of the Houston Food Bank, HISD will continue its food distribution not only on Saturday but also next week at 25 campus sites throughout the district. Saturday’s event will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Saturday event will be the district’s third mass community food distribution. HISD is expected to distribute 10,000 food packages, each weighing 80 to 100 pounds.

The distribution site will be held in the NRG yellow lot and attendees are asked to enter the yellow lot main entrance off South Main Street.

HISD said in just the first two Saturday events, upwards of 1.3 million pounds of food has been distributed.

HISD said the weekday food distribution will continue next week with another 25 sites open throughout the district. Each site can distribute up to 500 bags, or 15,000 pounds of food, per day.

Here are the dates and times for the weekday distributions:

Saturday, May 2

NRG Stadium Yellow Parking Lot Main Entrance, 2 – 7 p.m.

Monday, May 4

Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 9 a.m.

Sterling Aviation High School, 11625 Martindale Road, 9 a.m.

Tijerina Elementary School, 6501 Sherman St., 11 a.m.

Marshall Elementary School, 6200 Winfield Road, 3 p.m.

Moreno Elementary School, 620 East Canino Road, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

Highland Heights Elementary School, 865 Paul Quinn St., 9 a.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 9 a.m.

Thomas Middle School, 5655 Selinsky Road, 11 a.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr., 3 p.m.

Shadydale Elementary School, 5905 Tidwell Road, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6

Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr., 9 a.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 9 a.m.

Bonham Elementary School, 8302 Braes River Dr., 11 a.m.

Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort Ave., 3 p.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 East Hardy Road, 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

Furr High School, 520 Mercury Dr., 9 a.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr., 9 a.m.

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 11 a.m.

Tinsley Elementary School, 11035 Bob White Dr., 3 p.m.

Fleming Middle School, 4910 Collingsworth St., 3 p.m.

Friday, May 8