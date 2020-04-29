What you need to know about Subway’s new grocery service

HOUSTON – Subway is using its access to food distribution to help people get essential grocery items during the coronavirus pandemic without having to go to the grocery store.

According to their website, Subway is selling items that would normally be used to make salads or sandwiches.

“We hope our grocery offering will be a helpful, safer alternative to crowded grocery stores while also helping us support our amazing employees,” the website reads.

People can opt for contact-free curbside pickup, inside pickup at the register or delivery. The delivery option is only for places within a 5-mile radius of select locations and requires a $45 minimum.

Grocery hours vary by location, according to the website. Visit the subway website for more information or to start shopping.