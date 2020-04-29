Missing an ingredient? Here are substitutions for 15 common ingredients

Whether you can’t find the ingredient you’re looking for at the grocery store or you just forgot to grab it on your last supermarket run, don’t worry. There’s no need to run back to the store.

Here are some creative ingredient swaps you can use, according to a Eat By Date, a database for food product expiration dates and ingredient substitutions.

Milk substitutes: Coconut milk, oak milk, soy milk or nut milk like almond or cashew.

Egg substitutes: 1 egg is equivalent to a ¼ cup of egg whites, 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise, ¼ cup pureed silken tofu or ½ a banana combined with ½ teaspoon baking soda.

Fish sauce substitutes: Soy sauce, worcestershire Sauce

Baking powder substitutes: 1 teaspoon of baking powder is equivalent to ¼ teaspoon baking soda and ½ teaspoon cream of tartar and ¼ teaspoon cornstarch.

Baking soda substitutes: 1 teaspoon of baking soda is equivalent to ¾ teaspoon ammonium bicarbonate or 2 teaspoons of baking powder along with the substitution of acidic liquid (like vinegar or citrus juice) ingredients with non-acidic liquid (like water or milk).

Butter substitutes: 1 cup of butter is equivalent to one cup of shortening, ⅞ cup of vegetable oil or one cup of coconut oil. Depending on the recipe, smashed avocado, applesauce, prune puree and Greek yogurt can function as substitutes for butter.

Beef broth substitutes: 1 cup of beef broth is equivalent to a beef bullion cube, 1 cup of vegetable broth, 1 cup of red wine or 1 tablespoon of soy sauce combined with 1 cup of water.

Chicken broth substitutes: 1 cup of chicken broth is equivalent to a chicken bullion cube, 1 cup vegetable broth or 1 cup of white wine.

Cornstarch substitutes: 1 tablespoon of cornstarch is equivalent to 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 4 teaspoons instant tapioca, 1 tablespoon arrowroot or 1 tablespoon potato starch.

Corn syrup substitutes: 1 cup of corn syrup is equivalent to 1 ¼ cups of granulated sugar and ¼ cup water boiled until all sugar is dissolved or 1 cup of honey or maple syrup.

Mayonnaise substitute: Greek yogurt

Rice substitutes: Quinoa, barley, shredded raw cauliflower.

Vanilla extract substitutes: Almond extract, vanilla bean

Shortening substitutes: 1 cup of solid shortening is equivalent to 1 cup of butter or margarine. 1 cup of melted shortening is equivalent to 1 cup of cooking oil like vegetable oil.

Sugar substitutes: Maple syrup, honey

Visit http://www.eatbydate.com/substitutions/ for more substitutions.

More coronavirus coverage

• Harris County heat map shows coronavirus cases by ZIP code

• We’ve got answers to 75 of your health and financial coronavirus questions

• KPRC 2 reporter Haley Hernandez answers questions readers are sending her every day

• Resources for Texans who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic

• Who is getting coronavirus in the Houston area? We’ve crunched the data in these charts

• This is when each state is expected to peak in deaths from coronavirus

• This is what the coronavirus spread looks like right now across the world right now

• Find all the ways you can help local businesses in Houston on our Support Local page

• Share your favorite takeout food in Houston on our pins page dedicated to takeout food

• All the coronavirus news can be found at our page dedicated to everything you need to know

• Sign up for a daily newsletter on coronavirus news and Haley Hernandez’s health inbox newsletter

• Sign up for our text service and get your coronavirus questions answered