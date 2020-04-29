Local malls release plans on how they will reopen Friday

HOUSTON – If you’ve been missing the mall, you’ll be able to visit some of them this week.

On Friday, several shopping malls in our area will be open for business once again.

Many retail stores and shopping malls are planning to welcome shoppers once again.

According to an executive order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, those businesses can reopen their doors on May 1st.

“On the advice of doctors, I’m limiting occupancy to no more than 25%. This is a proven business strategy,” Abbott said on Monday.

The Houston Premium Outlets, the Galleria and Katy Mills Mall will be open.

Macy’s also announced that it will offer curbside pickup at all locations.

Memorial City Mall has not yet said whether it will shift from its current curbside pickup to in-store shopping.

Tjmaxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls are not rushing to open. Online shopping is still not available, although loyal customers are eager to shop.

And Deerbrook, Willowbrook, Baybrook, First Colony and The Woodlands Mall are working on plans to safely reopen when they’re ready. Until then, those malls will stick to curbside pickup.

All of those mentioned have been keeping shoppers in the loop on their website. That’s a great place to go to see if the status of their operations changes between now and Friday.