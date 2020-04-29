65ºF

Local News

More than 140K without power as storms move through

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – More than 140,000 people are without power as a front pushed heavy storms across the Houston area, according to CenterPoint Energy.

Some places have seen hail and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 a.m. for all of the Houston area.

KPRC 2 meteorologist Justin Stapleton was on the station’s weather deck with a live look at the rain.

Lost power? Join KPRC2 Justin Stapleton LIVE as the storms blow through right now!

Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

KPRC 2 reporters Cathy Hernandez, Rose-Ann Aragon, Vincent Crivelli and Brittney Jeffers have been tracking the storm as it moves through the area.

Reporters have seen mostly high winds and heavy rains. Johnson County Emergency Management came across an overturned truck caused by those heavy winds.

Viewers have also been sending in photos of what they are seeing in their area.

Elisha Jordan

Early morning storm in Katy. It was the wind that woke me up.

Katy
6 minutes ago

dorianjr99#

Thunderstorms, Lightning, Rain at 5am

Houston
16 minutes ago

