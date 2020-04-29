More than 140K without power as storms move through

HOUSTON – More than 140,000 people are without power as a front pushed heavy storms across the Houston area, according to CenterPoint Energy.

Some places have seen hail and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 a.m. for all of the Houston area.

Sent to us from a resident in Cleburne taken off of Park Ridge Dr. around 12:29 @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/QKssnQPHV4 — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) April 29, 2020

KPRC 2 meteorologist Justin Stapleton was on the station’s weather deck with a live look at the rain.

Lost power? Join KPRC2 Justin Stapleton LIVE as the storms blow through right now! Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

KPRC 2 reporters Cathy Hernandez, Rose-Ann Aragon, Vincent Crivelli and Brittney Jeffers have been tracking the storm as it moves through the area.

Severe weather on Hwy. 59 and SH-99 in Porter. Very strong rain and wind!! @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/37seOj7Dog — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) April 29, 2020

Storms are pushing through the area this morning. I’ll have a look at conditions in Katy, on @KPRC2 at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/uxdVKAy2HT — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) April 29, 2020

Reporters have seen mostly high winds and heavy rains. Johnson County Emergency Management came across an overturned truck caused by those heavy winds.

Wind caught this one... Interestingly, I can see right we’re it used to be in google maps.. #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/jZzdaXkIbs — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) April 29, 2020

Viewers have also been sending in photos of what they are seeing in their area.

Elisha Jordan Katy

dorianjr99# Houston

