Here is how you can connect with Deshaun Watson tonight and help bartenders from the comfort of your home
HOUSTON – Being trapped inside has presented us with a unique opportunity to connect with celebrities in ways that would not ordinarily be possible.
Wednesday, fans will get a chance to connect with Deshaun Watson during the first virtual Miller Time, according to Watson’s Twitter.
According to a news release, people will be able to tune in to the streaming platform, Twitch to watch Watson play some games against streamers Coltrane and Vern and Quincy Avery.
The event is for people ages 21 and up and will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and fans will have the opportunity to interact throughout the stream.
Fans will also have the chance to donate money to go toward the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.
Visit Molsoncoorsblog.com for more information.
Tonight on @MillerLite's @Twitch channel: @deshaunwatson and friends are streaming @jackboxgames. Come hang out, have a Miller Lite and support @USBGNCF https://t.co/AkUUWjEuQq #virtualtipjar pic.twitter.com/GS2F6OQKeP— Molson Coors Beverage Company (@MolsonCoors) April 29, 2020
