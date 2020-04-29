75ºF

Baby resuscitated by bystanders after being found unresponsive in pool near Jersey Village, officials say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Emergency medical personnel work to treat a 1-year-old baby found unresponsive in a pool near Jersey Village on April 29, 2020. (Image from Cy-Fair Fire Department)
HOUSTON – A 1-year-old child was found unresponsive in a backyard pool near Jersey Village, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The department first tweeted about the incident at about 6:26 p.m. in the 8600 block of Ballinger Drive in the Willowbridge Subdivision.

The fire department said the child was resuscitated by bystanders before EMS arrived at the scene. Officials said the child was taken to Memorial Hermann by LifeFlight in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

