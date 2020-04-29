Baby resuscitated by bystanders after being found unresponsive in pool near Jersey Village, officials say

HOUSTON – A 1-year-old child was found unresponsive in a backyard pool near Jersey Village, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The department first tweeted about the incident at about 6:26 p.m. in the 8600 block of Ballinger Drive in the Willowbridge Subdivision.

Cy-Fair FD and @memorialhermann Life Flight respond to a pediatric drowning in the 8600 block of Ballinger Dr. in the Willowbridge Subdivision Wednesday in Houston.



A 1 y.o. was reportedly found unresponsive in a backyard pool. (1/2)



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO #hounews pic.twitter.com/F0B9ogrjlu — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) April 29, 2020

The fire department said the child was resuscitated by bystanders before EMS arrived at the scene. Officials said the child was taken to Memorial Hermann by LifeFlight in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.