$15 million relief fund approved by Harris County to help vulnerable families during pandemic

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Court this week approved a $15 million relief fund to help assist the most vulnerable families and individuals who are struggling with the sudden loss of a job or wages because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Relief Fund was proposed by Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, which will provide support for rent, food, medical care and other expenses. The Greater Houston Community Foundation and United Way will manage the program to help those facing the most severe hardships.

Harris County Judge Lina Hildalgo announced the approval for the relief fund Tuesday, saying the county has an obligation to protect human life and the most vulnerable.

According to the Greater Houston Community Foundation, the COVID-19 Recovery Fund has been endorsed by Hidalgo, Fort Bend County Judge KP George and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented need in our community, and with no current end in sight, it is crucial that we continue raising funds to help stabilize those in greatest need,” said Anna M. Babin, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Houston. “The response and generosity from these donors allow us to help families in our community who may have no one else to turn to and we are very grateful for their generosity and leadership at this critical time.”

To apply for the relief fund, call the 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE or visit 211texas.org to search resources online or chat online with a specialist by emailing help@unitedwayhouston.org for assistance.