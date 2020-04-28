LIVE: Mayor Turner to provide details on city’s effort to combat COVID-19 within homeless community

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide details on the city’s effort to combat the threat of the coronavirus within the homeless community.

Turner will also address the number of coronavirus cases as of Tuesday at 3 p.m.

He will be joined by Marc Eichenbaum, special assistant to the Mayor for Homeless Initiatives, Mike Nichols, president and CEO for Coalition for the Homeless, Major Zach Bell, area commander of The Salvation Army of Greater Houston.