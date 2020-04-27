VIDEO: Beach Day? People wait up to 2 hours to visit Bolivar Peninsula to enjoy a day of great weather

HOUSTON – Recent thunderstorms plus weeks of quarantine has pushed many to head to the Bolivar Peninsula for Beach Day this weekend.

On Saturday, the Galveston-Port Bolivar ferry boats began to shuttle cars and trucks to the peninsula for the first time since the COVID-19 restrictions on large gathering were applied across Texas. Wait times for the ferry was almost 2.5 hours at one point Sunday.

Beaches on the Bolivar Peninsula are among the few open. There are 27 miles of beach on the Bolivar Peninsula from Port Bolivar to High Island.

Galveston County reopened those beaches on April 13, after temporarily halting people from visiting the beaches on the peninsula to limit crowds during Easter weekend. The beaches on Bolivar are regulated by Galveston County and not the city.

The city of Galveston is easing restrictions on public beaches. Starting Monday, the public beaches will open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for exercise and non-stationary activities only.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deployed extra patrols to manage crowds, which had been mostly family gatherings, Sheriff Henry Trochesset told The Daily News.

“It’s been busy on the peninsula the last three to four days,” Trochesset said. “With Galveston beaches being closed, people who were cooped up are trying to enjoy the beaches and nice weather.”

Social distancing while enjoying the beach continues to be an ongoing problem. Police said it will be difficult to regulate and hope people respect the guidelines.

Galveston County has not issued a mandate requiring people to wear masks in public. However, in neighboring Harris County, the face-covering order goes into effect Monday.

