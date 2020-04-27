Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after Houston police said he fired gunshots at officers in northeast Houston Monday.

Police said the incident happened in the 7900 block of Chadwick at around 12:45 a.m. after they received reports that the man was firing a weapon in front of his residence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were advised to stand off until HPD FOX located the suspect.

Police said the suspect called to the officers and said, “I’m waiting for you” while reloading his gun.

Once the suspect was located, he was found firing shots around the residence, officers said.

An officer said they believed that the suspect pointed a gun at him. They fired shots and killed the suspect.

Police said the suspect's stepfather was inside of the residence when the shooting occurred. He told officers that his stepson was either drunk or on drugs.

Aside from the suspect, police said no one else was injured at this scene.