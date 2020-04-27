Police: Woman fatally shot children, ages 3 and 5, and mother at San Antonio apartment

SAN ANTONIO – A 38-year-old woman is dead after she allegedly shot and killed her two children and mother before turning the gun on herself, police say.

KSAT.com reported that according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, the woman shot her two kids, a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, and her 68-year-old mother Monday morning in an apartment in the Sedona Ranch complex in the 17600 block of Henderson Pass.

The woman, who has not been identified by authorities, recently lost custody of her children, McManus said.

The father of the kids had been trying to reach the mother for an unknown amount of time. He showed up at the apartment complex, peeked in through the blinds and found their bodies, McManus said.

He called police around 8:30 a.m.

No weapon has been found, McManus said, but all four were shot. Authorities have not identified the victims.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.