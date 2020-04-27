People who refuse to wear masks inside some businesses could face trespassing charges, Acevedo says

HOUSTON – People who enter some private businesses without a mask could face criminal trespassing, Acevedo says

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo issued a warning for some people who refuse to wear masks in some businesses that have put their own requirements in place.

The Harris County Mask order went into effect Monday and Acevedo said that while the authorities’ main focus is to seek voluntary compliance, people could face consequences if they break rules set by private businesses.

Acevedo shared a tweet that said private businesses have the right to “refuse entry to those who refuse to wear a mask.”

“Please know you could be given a criminal trespass pursuant to Texas Statute,” Acevedo said.

According to the Texas Penal Code, criminal trespassing is a Class B misdemeanor which can result in a fine up to $2,000 and up to 180 days in jail.