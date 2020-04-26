Man killed in apparent accidental shooting in southeast Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON – A man was killed in an apparent accidental shooting inside a southeast Houston apartment early Sunday, Houston police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment at a complex in the 5100 block of Silver Creek Drive around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. On arrival, officers observed a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Several people were inside the apartment with the victim at the time of the shooting.

“It appears at this time that it might have been an accidental shooting, in which one person was handling the weapon and it went off,” HPD Lt. Christopher Bruce said.

Bruce said several people remained on the scene to speak with investigators.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.