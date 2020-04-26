Illegal game room operating out of church building in north Houston, deputies say

Harris County deputies discovered an illegal game room operating out of what appears to be an abandoned church building early Sunday.

Deputies responded to a report of possible illegal activity occurring inside a church building located at 830 Turney Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday.

District 1 deputies responded to an illegal game room located in a church at 830 Turner drive. Deputy Price was able to get some of the patrons to cooperate with her investigation and the game room task force is responding. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D1Patrol @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/xuLyh6LJYT — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 26, 2020

Several game room patrons remained on the scene to talk with investigators.

The game room task force is now investigating.