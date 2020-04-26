55ºF

Illegal game room operating out of church building in north Houston, deputies say

Harris County deputies discovered an illegal game room operating out of what appears to be an abandoned church building early Sunday.

Deputies responded to a report of possible illegal activity occurring inside a church building located at 830 Turney Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Several game room patrons remained on the scene to talk with investigators.

The game room task force is now investigating.

