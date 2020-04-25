Wolman Elementary School parent organizes pickup for yearbooks

KATY – One Katy ISD parent wanted to bring a sense of normalcy to students, who are looking to reminisce on the memories of their school year.

Holly Sabia, a Wolman Elementary School mother and the co-editor of the school's yearbook, said she decided to help parents safely get the souvenirs.

"The very best part of this job, even though it's a volunteer position, is that I'm able to capture these very special moments," she said. "Everybody is stuck at home, and I just thought they can't see their friends, so at least they can share some of the memories that we captured on camera."

Sabia helped organize a safe way for students to get their yearbooks: a drive-thru pickup outside her home.

"Yearbook is like obviously a huge part of any kid's school life," she said. "Everybody goes page by page to see if they're in it."

Sabia said she decided to have everyone limit exposure to each other during the pickup.

"I've asked them to write out their last name and how many yearbooks they have," Sabia said.

"They have their gloves and masks on, and we have our hands sanitizers," one parent who picked up a yearbook, said.

Many parents and students smiled to see the books. Some parents were relieved to have something to do with the students.

"It's actually awesome -- that's why they're all in here with me because they're like, 'We get to go somewhere!'" said parent Katherine Herman.

The parents said they were grateful for Sabia's efforts.

"All these changes and everything, so it's great to have something normal today," Herman said.

Sabia said they are bringing a sense of community--one book at a time.

“Hopefully, everyone will be happy and enjoy the memories,” Sabia said.