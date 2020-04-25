Montgomery County public health officials report COVID-19 outbreak at Woodlands and Conroe nursing homes

Montgomery County public health officials reported multiple cases of COVID-19 and one death among residents of two nursing nursing homes in Montgomery County, Park Manor of The Woodlands and Park Manor of Conroe.

Combined, cases at the facilities account for 21 of the county’s 496 cases, according to officials with the Montgomery County Public Health District.

At Park Manor of The Woodlands, 3 residents and 1 employee have tested positive for the virus. Officials reported the death of one of those residents, a man in his 80s, Thursday. The other two residents remain hospitalized.

After learning of the first positive case at Park Manor of Conroe, management of the facility had every resident and staff member tested for COVID-19. The tests resulted in 17 positive results: 15 residents and 2 employees. One of those residents is hospitalized, according to officials with the Montgomery County Public Health District.

“Both facilities are taking extra precautions based on CDC guidelines and are in regular communication with Montgomery County Public Health District in adherence with state and federal law” officials with the Montgomery County Public Health District said in a release.