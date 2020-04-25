Construction company ahead of schedule on Westheimer Road project with less people on the road

HOUSTON – Drivers in the Galleria area remember what it's like to drive down Westheimer road near Interstate 610 before the stay-at-home order went into effect.

"Without the corona, everything is usually pretty backed up like crazy," said resident Adrianna Gegan.

Drivers said there is less traffic on a typically heavily traveled road.

"There is no honking. Cars are actually moving. It's fantastic," said Shannon Gongora.

Drivers could see light traffic even when the order lifted since road construction companies have been able to work longer hours.

Angel Brothers Construction Company is set to finish its nine miles of asphalt pavement project on Westheimer road in 90 days instead of the initially projected 13 months.

Derek Angel, who is the co-owner of Angel Brothers, which is contracted with TxDOT to complete the road project, said his crew can work without interruptions.

"There is nobody traveling, so our great partner TxDot allowed us to relax the lane closure restrictions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to 24 hours a day," he said.

The last phase of the project will be completed by the end of May.