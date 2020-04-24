Three people dead, one in critical condition after shooting in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead and one person injured at a southeast Houston apartment complex Friday.

Police said the incident happened in the 4700 block of Ward at Grand Park Terrace Apartments at around 1:09 a.m.

According to officers, they located four people that were shot in an upstairs apartment. Police said two men and one woman were found dead at the scene.

One additional male was shot and transported in critical condition to an area hospital, police said.

Police said witnesses told them they saw two men leaving the scene. They said they are also checking surveillance footage.

Police said circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.