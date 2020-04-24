Takeout Shoutout: Hughie’s Tavern & Vietnamese Grill in The Heights

HOUSTON – Hughie’s is a fresh, vibrant, and family-owned Vietnamese and American fusion restaurant.

Owner Paul Pham said he wanted to share some of the fabulous recipes he grew up with. Some of those dishes include both the Shaking Beef and Shaking Chicken: both tender and delicious and packing a big-time-flavor-punch.

Hughie’s is a place that combines very fresh vegetables with hearty proteins. The establishment also offers a massive beer collection. During the coronavirus crisis, they are serving beer and wine to-go.

What do we love about Hughie’s? It is the creativity in the cuisine: exciting flavors cooked infusing Vietnamese and American favorites.

Hughie’s Tavern and Vietnamese Grille

Address: 4721 North Main Street, Houston

Phone: 281-888-9415