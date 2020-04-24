FBI raid medical spa allegedly performing 'improper’ COVID-19 treatments

The FBI raided a Detroit area business Thursday morning over allegedly improper coronavirus treatments.

The search warrant was executed at Allure Medical in Shelby Township.

FBI agents went into the building wearing full protective gear to protect themselves from potential exposure. Sources claim the raid is because Allure has been allegedly performing treatments for COVID-19 patients without an approved treatment or cure.

On April 18, Allure’s Facebook page had a post that said “At Allure Medical, we have been using intravenous Vitamin C therapy to treat COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients with great results.”

That post, as well as a post on Allure Medical’s official website on Vitamin C treatments, has been taken down.

Staff members say this is a misunderstanding, and claim the Vitamin C is meant to help prevent or shorten the duration of the virus.

The FBI agents are investigating the procedures and how they’re being marketed.

Read more at WDIV: https://bit.ly/2VTbtV1