Takeout Shoutout: Cavatore Italian Restaurant in The Heights

HOUSTON – Cavatore is an Italian restaurant, specializing in Northern Italian cuisine. Owner Federico Cavatore said the dishes come from his grandmother’s recipe book, who was raised in far Northern Italy.

The top dishes on the menu include the lasagna, the fresh tossed Cesar salad, the Snapper Della Casa, and the chicken fettuccine alfredo.

The restaurant is beautiful, built from the remains of an old Bastrop, Texas barn.

We love that owner Cavatore is as captivating as the food.

Cavatore Italian Restaurant

Address: 2120 Ella Boulevard, Houston

Phone: 713-869-6622