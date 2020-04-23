Going bananas at KPRC 2: We aren’t masking our mistake

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 made a mistake on a graphic about face coverings Wednesday and the internet is having fun with it.

Instead of writing that one could use homemade masks, scarves or a bandannas, someone wrote “scarfs” and “bananas,” but it was the “bananas” that really got the internet talking.

Here are some of the posts that we noticed across the web sharing our mistake in the most hilarious ways possible.

I think your right bro Bananas are authorized haha lol Posted by Anthony Csombok on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Great! If I get hungry I’ll just scarf down the banana. Posted by Celia Burkheimer on Thursday, April 23, 2020

A $1000 fine in Harris County, TX if you don't wear a banana! Posted by Larry Lyon on Thursday, April 23, 2020

So, how's Harris County's judge order about bananas going down? LOL Graphic Dept. mistake, I know, be well. Humor's needed. Posted by Patti Keiper on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Houston Life also had some fun with the mistake.