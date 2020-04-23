Going bananas at KPRC 2: We aren’t masking our mistake
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 made a mistake on a graphic about face coverings Wednesday and the internet is having fun with it.
Instead of writing that one could use homemade masks, scarves or a bandannas, someone wrote “scarfs” and “bananas,” but it was the “bananas” that really got the internet talking.
Here are some of the posts that we noticed across the web sharing our mistake in the most hilarious ways possible.
Houston Life also had some fun with the mistake.
