Cypress location that had 2-mile long lines for food has closed. Here’s where else you can get food in the area.

CYPRESS, Tx – Cy-Hope, who partnered with the Houston Food Bank in delivering hundreds of pounds of food to Houston-area residents at the Houston Premium Outlets parking lot had their final giveaway on Wednesday.

The announcement was made in a tweet published by the Houston Food Bank.

Today will be the last Neighborhood Super Site Distribution at the CYHope Houston Premium Outlets. They will be re-opening their "Retail to GO" retailer curbside pick-up as of Friday, April 24, 2020. To find a pantry near you please visit: https://t.co/HuXh5QvEHd — Houston Food Bank (@HoustonFoodBank) April 22, 2020

The outlets announced Wednesday that they are planning to reopen for retail-to-go starting this Friday, and the property owner will need parking space.

The food bank said you can still access the next closest pantry in your area by accessing their interactive map on their website. The nearest food pantry in Cypress is at the Cypress Assistance Ministries, located on 11255 Huffmeister.

The only remaining Neighborhood Super Site distribution in the Houston area is at NRG near the Texans’ training bubble, in partnership with Houston ISD. They will be open this Saturday from 4-7 p.m.

Other area food pantries you can visit in Cypress:

House of Help

Address: 716 1st Street Suite A, Hempstead

Hours: Thurs-Sat, 10-3 p.m.

For more information: http://hohhempstead.org/

Cypress Assistance Ministries

Address: 11255 Huffmeister, Cypress

Hours: Mon-Sat, 10-3 p.m. (Saturdays are for emergency walk-in only)

For more information: 281-807-7997

Iglesia Trinidad North Houston

Address: 5643 Gessner Rd, Houston

Hours: Friday 6-7 p.m.

For more information: 713-836-9738