Baylor’s Peter Hotez on coronavirus: ‘We may see a second wave in the fall’

HOUSTON – With many cities and states anxious to reopen after seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine said the country may see a second wave in the fall.

Hotez, a vaccine scientist and Dean of National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine tweeted his response to an interview between CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodwin. The mayor is receiving backlash for saying that she will not take ownership for businesses to open safely after stay-at-home orders have lifted.

Hotez said he was appalled by the statement.

Across America we’re seeing the following situation unfold for testing, tracing, surveillance. No one taking ownership. Fed Govt punting to the states, governors kicking it to the mayors, now mayors telling local businesses to figure it out. We’ll have a 2nd #COVID19 peak by fall https://t.co/DJ0ZTVxprc — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) April 22, 2020

“Across America we’re seeing the following situation unfold for testing, tracing, surveillance.” he said, “no one taking ownership. Fed Govt punting to the states, governors kicking it to the mayors, now mayors telling local businesses to figure it out.”

Hotez is not the only doctor to say that COVID-19 may return in the fall. Dr. Anthony Fauci also stated the same thing.

Hotez made an appearance with Cooper on Thursday to discuss New York City’s coronavirus epidemic and the possibility that America may have had COVID-19 cases much earlier than predicted.