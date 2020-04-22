This is where you can pick up FREE pet food for your pets today

Houston – If you need food for your pet during this outbreak, Fort Bend County Precinct One and the Houston Humane Society are hosting a free pet food pantry drive-thru service.

When: Wed, April 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Fort Bend County Animal Services

1210 Blume Rd, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Before you go, you must fill out this enrollment form on Houston Humane Society’s website.