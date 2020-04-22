Officials: Plain-clothes deputy shoots, kills gun-wielding man in southwest Harris County

HOUSTON – A plain-clothes deputy who was on duty Wednesday shot and killed an armed man in southwest Harris County, according to officials.

The shooting was reported about 7 a.m. on East Ritter Circle near McLain Boulevard.

According to a tweet from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the man was armed with a gun when he approached the deputy. The deputy fired and the man died while trying to flee the scene, according to the tweet.

Preliminary info: A deputy in plain clothes was on duty in the 15100 block of E Ritter Circle when a male approached the deputy with a gun. The deputy shot the male, who fled a short distance before collapsing dead. The deputy is unharmed. PIO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/zj3Qd6koZT — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 22, 2020

The deputy was not injured.

This is a developing story.