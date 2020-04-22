76ºF

Officials: Plain-clothes deputy shoots, kills gun-wielding man in southwest Harris County

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Authorities investigate a deadly deputy-involved shooting near Missouri City, Texas, on April 22, 2020.
HOUSTON – A plain-clothes deputy who was on duty Wednesday shot and killed an armed man in southwest Harris County, according to officials.

The shooting was reported about 7 a.m. on East Ritter Circle near McLain Boulevard.

According to a tweet from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the man was armed with a gun when he approached the deputy. The deputy fired and the man died while trying to flee the scene, according to the tweet.

The deputy was not injured.

This is a developing story.

