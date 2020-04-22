Bicyclist fatally struck by car while riding in NE Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after deputies said he was struck by a car while riding his bike Tuesday night.

The incident happened off Beaumont Highway near Glen Falls street in northeast Houston at around 10 p.m., deputies said.

.@HCSO_D3Patrol deputies responded to the 12500 block of Beaumont Hwy in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. Preliminary info indicates a pedestrian was killed. The driver remained on the scene. Vehicular Crimes Investigators are responding to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/N3EwMoXav1 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 22, 2020

Deputies said the driver did stay at the scene.

According to deputies, it doesn’t look like the bicyclist was using any reflective gear or lights.