Bicyclist fatally struck by car while riding in NE Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is dead after deputies said he was struck by a car while riding his bike Tuesday night.
The incident happened off Beaumont Highway near Glen Falls street in northeast Houston at around 10 p.m., deputies said.
.@HCSO_D3Patrol deputies responded to the 12500 block of Beaumont Hwy in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. Preliminary info indicates a pedestrian was killed. The driver remained on the scene. Vehicular Crimes Investigators are responding to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/N3EwMoXav1— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 22, 2020
Deputies said the driver did stay at the scene.
According to deputies, it doesn’t look like the bicyclist was using any reflective gear or lights.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.