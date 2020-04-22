76ºF

Bicyclist fatally struck by car while riding in NE Houston, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Car Accident

HOUSTON – A man is dead after deputies said he was struck by a car while riding his bike Tuesday night.

The incident happened off Beaumont Highway near Glen Falls street in northeast Houston at around 10 p.m., deputies said.

Deputies said the driver did stay at the scene.

According to deputies, it doesn’t look like the bicyclist was using any reflective gear or lights.

