Anti-vaccine advocates urge Abbott against mandating coronavirus vaccine

Anti-vaccination advocates on Wednesday called on Gov. Greg Abbott to clarify his stance on a vaccine for the new coronavirus.

There currently is no vaccine for the virus.

Jackie Schlegel, executive director of Texans for Vaccine Choice, asked Abbott to assure that neither a negative COVID-19 test nor a mandatory vaccine will be “required for Texans to return to work and other activities,” including school and childcare.

“It is important for you to understand that Texans overwhelmingly support the principles of informed consent, medical privacy, and vaccine choice,” Schlegel wrote in a letter to Abbott. “What steps will you take to ensure that these rights are protected where issues of COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccination are concerned?” — Sami Sparber