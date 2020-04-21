The many ways the natural world has emerged as humans quarantine
HOUSTON – This Earth Day the world, in many ways, is taking a break from the impact of human beings as quarantine continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.
From the reduction in traffic to limited to zero tourism in many areas of the planet, the world’s people -- from the confines of our homes -- are glimpsing nature as we’ve never seen it before, from deer walking the streets to clearer water in once highly-trafficked areas.
Take a look at some of our favorite stories below, which feature nature taking back the planet.
Italy quarantine clears Venice canals
Jellyfish!
WATCH: Canals in Venice, Italy, are almost deserted as the country's coronavirus lockdown continues.
Skylines clear in India:
Take a look at the India Gate in these two photos. Before the pandemic in 2017 and after, on April 9, 2020, as the country locked down.
BEFORE:
AFTER:
Deer in the streets:
In Nara, Japan, deer emerge to walk the streets of the city in quarantine.
Penguins in the streets:
#Lockdown perks for #Africanpenguins in Simon’s Town while #penguinrangers keep a watchful eye. #endangeredspecies @CityofCT @TableMountainNP @CTEnviroEd #savesseabirds #marinewildlife #conservationpartners pic.twitter.com/37I4KNrLPq— SANCCOB (@SANCCOB) April 17, 2020
Poppies not trampled by tourists:
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a shelter-place-order to prevent the spread of the virus, California Poppy State Natural Reserve closed to stop people from gathering to take photos for social media.
Park officials say the crowds are generally staying away, creating a breathtaking view of the poppies you can watch online. See the webcam.
Happy #californiapoppyday! The California poppy is a study in resilience, and like California, the key to its strength...Posted by California Native Plant Society on Monday, April 6, 2020
Yosemite without people:
