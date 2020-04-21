The many ways the natural world has emerged as humans quarantine

HOUSTON – This Earth Day the world, in many ways, is taking a break from the impact of human beings as quarantine continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From the reduction in traffic to limited to zero tourism in many areas of the planet, the world’s people -- from the confines of our homes -- are glimpsing nature as we’ve never seen it before, from deer walking the streets to clearer water in once highly-trafficked areas.

Take a look at some of our favorite stories below, which feature nature taking back the planet.

Italy quarantine clears Venice canals

Jellyfish!

Skylines clear in India:

Take a look at the India Gate in these two photos. Before the pandemic in 2017 and after, on April 9, 2020, as the country locked down.

BEFORE:

India Gate seen during a visit to India on November 9, 2017 in New Delhi, India. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are on a tour of Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and India. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (2017 Getty Images)

AFTER:

NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 09: A deserted view of India Gate, as India remains under lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 09, 2020 in New Delhi, India. India is under a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the virus, the coronavirus pandemic is hitting the most vulnerable populations hardest. The lockdown has already disproportionately hurt marginalized communities due to loss of livelihood and lack of food, shelter, health, and other basic needs. The lockdown has left tens of thousands of out-of-work migrant workers stranded, with rail and bus services shut down. Left with no option due to their poverty, the homeless and the poor are forced to sleep on the pavements, river banks and open grounds in Delhi. The number of positive coronavirus cases in India crossed the 6725 mark with 226 deaths as the country reeled under a government-imposed lockdown for the sixteenth day amid increasing hardships for the country's poor. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Deer in the streets:

In Nara, Japan, deer emerge to walk the streets of the city in quarantine.

Two deer walk past a souvenir shop near Todaiji temple in Nara, Japan, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Penguins in the streets:

Poppies not trampled by tourists:

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a shelter-place-order to prevent the spread of the virus, California Poppy State Natural Reserve closed to stop people from gathering to take photos for social media.

Park officials say the crowds are generally staying away, creating a breathtaking view of the poppies you can watch online. See the webcam.

Happy #californiapoppyday! The California poppy is a study in resilience, and like California, the key to its strength... Posted by California Native Plant Society on Monday, April 6, 2020

Yosemite without people: