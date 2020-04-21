Non-profit feeling the impact of COVID-19, running out of money

MAGNOLIA, Texas – Inside the faith-based non-profit, Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas, is an ongoing mission to transform broken lives. The facility is a restoration rehab for adults and teens dealing with alcohol and drug abuse. Rodney Daniels who is the director of the nonprofit said the need for facilities like his is so great, that they’ve recently had to expand.

“The demand is greater than what we can supply,” Daniels said.

Daniels says success stories are possible because of the community's monetary help.

“We run the facility through donations and I would say probably say 90% of what we do is through donations,” Daniels said.

But recently, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on donations, because typically the group would get donations from churches, or contract work

“It has hurt us, we’ve had to dip into savings,” he said.

In order to keep the doors open, Daniels wants to spread the word on work students that live at the facility could do in exchange for donations, while keeping a good distance.

“They could help with lawn mowing, moving, clean up -- whether it would be facilities or buildings, pulling wire and anything that’s manual labor, they can do,” Daniels said.

To learn more, you can visit the Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas website.