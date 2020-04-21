LIVE: Turner announces food assistance program for Houstonians with disabilities during daily COVID-19 briefing

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce a food assistance program for people with disabilities in Houston during his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

The city of Houston is partnering with Walmart, Sam’s Club, the Houston Food Bank, and Houston METRO for the program.

The program aims to deliver shelf-stabilizing items, fresh produce, as well as some basic home necessities for people with disabilities who are finding it difficult to secure these items as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

KPRC 2 will livestream the press conference at 3 p.m.