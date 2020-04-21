Lisa Hernandez to co-anchor KPRC 2 morning newscast

Lisa Hernandez is joining the KPRC 2 News Today team.

She will co-anchor with Owen Conflenti and join Britta Merwin, Amy Davis, Haley Hernandez (no relation) and Anavid Reyes in getting Houstonians ready for the day.

Hernandez on the air in early June.

“I always believed Lisa was meant to be on KPRC 2 and we are thrilled that she was excited to join our team,” said KPRC 2 Vice President/General Manager Jerry Martin.

Hernandez is a familiar face in Houston; she served as a KHOU anchor for eight years. She recently took time off after the birth of her second child and is thrilled to return to the anchor desk.

Hernandez moved to Houston in 2011. The Southern California native earned her political science degree at UCLA, before making the move to broadcast television as a producer at KESQ in Palm Springs. She then moved on to be a reporter at North Carolina’s News 14, before joining KABC 7 in Los Angeles as an anchor/reporter.

“I’m excited to begin this new chapter in a community I hold dear,” said Hernandez. “I can’t wait to become a regular part of Houston’s morning routine.”

She and her husband of nearly 6 years have two daughters, 4-year-old Taylor and 5-month-old Madison. They’re also parents to four rescue dogs.