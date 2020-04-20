Who murdered Yuliet Fernandez? Houston police are searching for a suspect

HOUSTON – Houston police, Crime Stoppers and family members are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of a Houston woman.

Police said on Sunday, April 12, the body of Yuliet Fernandez was found in a residence located in the 7900 block of Bellaire Boulevard. Physical evidence at the scene showed that the victim was killed, police said.

Fernandez was last seen in the 7700 block of Bellaire Boulevard on April 11 at around 9 p.m. in a convenience store. It is unknown if she was with anyone at the store, police said.

Crime Stoppers said they may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org.