Pearland ISD hosts week-long virtual job fair

PEARLAND, Texas – Pearland ISD is hosting a virtual job fair starting Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24.

During the virtual job fair, candidates will have an opportunity to submit their job application along with a personal video introduction highlighting why they are a good fit for the district’s team.

The week-long event will be held with online tables offering job opportunities at all campuses and several departments.

Applicants will be able to apply online for available positions in which they are interested and create personalized videos for each position, in simple steps.

Pearland ISD provides education to more than 21,500 students at 23 campuses. The district received an A+ rating according to Niche and a 93 according to the state accountability system, with a total of 14 schools rated A and seven rated B.