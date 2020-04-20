High school robotics teams making 3D printing face shields to donate to healthcare professionals and first responders

HOUSTON – A Woodlands College Park high school student is spending her extra time at home pursuing a worthy cause.

“It makes me happy to know that I’m actually contributing,” KD said.

KD is part of the Woodlands College Park robotics team, which is making 3D printing reusable face shields for healthcare professionals and first responders. Students in two other Texas robotic teams have joined the effort as well.

Scott Rippetoe is the face behind the project. As a former robotics coach, he said once he got a call from a close friend needed access to more personal protection equipment, he knew who to turn too. Once students complete the printing and assembling the face shields, they bring them to Rippetoe’s home, which turns into a distribution point.

So far, the students have donated over 800 face shields.

“I have another 100 sitting by my front door waiting for somebody from Ben Taub to come pick them up,” said Rippetoe.

To support the robotics teams’ efforts, donate to their GoFundMe account.