Here’s what the stimulus checks with Trump’s name may look like

(CNN) -- The federal government has published what appears to be the first official mock up of what the stimulus checks featuring President Trump’s name may look like when they’re sent to millions of homes this summer.

The checks show Trump's name in the lower left hand corner underneath the words "economic impact payment." The checks are signed by a Treasury Department official.

The prototype image is part of an official release press release from the US Secret Service warning people about potential scams related to the checks.

Remember: These are prototypes.