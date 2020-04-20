Free oil change, you say? Mazda shows appreciation to healthcare and frontline workers

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announced it will provide free standard oil changes and enhanced cleaning services for U.S. healthcare and frontline workers at participating dealers nationwide.

The program, which began April 16, is not limited to Mazda owners and is available for most makes and models from other manufacturers. Mazda said the Essential Car Care program will invest a minimum of $5 million as part of the initiative. The program is supposed to run through May 4.

Many Houston-area Mazda dealers have jumped on board to offer their services as a way to thank healthcare workers within the community.