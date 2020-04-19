WATCH: Suspect hijacked public bus in Dallas area, shot at police during chase

HOUSTON – At least one transit officer was shot after an armed man hijacked a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) bus with passengers on board and led Dallas-Fort Worth officials on a chase, according to a report by the local NBC affiliate.

At 11 a.m., a person boarded a bus on Buckingham Road in Richardson and reportedly fired shots, shattering several windows, a DART spokesperson told KXAS. The suspect reportedly told the driver to take the bus to a location that has not been determined yet. A DART police officer is thought to be wounded in the leg, officials told local media.

As Dallas-area police chased the bus, the suspect reportedly hung out of the windows to shoot at them.

The bus went into Rockwall where spikes were reportedly deployed but it is unclear if they were effective.

The pursuit reportedly ended at President George Bush Tollway and Liberty Grove Road, where Rowlett Police Detective Cruz Hernandez told local media that the suspect was down and being treated by paramedics.

A video tweeted in response to a Dallas-Fort Worth police scanner twitter page appears to show dozens of police cars in pursuit of the bus.

The scanner page wrote that the bus stopped on PGBT where a shootout occurred.

Here is the police chase involving the bus. The bus has now stopped on PGBT where a shootout occurred. Multiple police on scene. AVOID 190 / PGBT AT LIBERTY GROVE! https://t.co/xroM6NP0Ko — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) April 19, 2020

Another video was tweeted of the pursuit in which multiple police sirens can be heard.