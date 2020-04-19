Pearland launches an interactive dashboard for COVID-19 resources

HOUSTON – The city of Pearland is launching an interactive dashboard to keep residents informed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The platform is to ensure residents have access to resources and information that is accurate and timely.

“This dashboard is a great addition to our informational resources, enabling residents to quickly snap to the important information while giving them to an opportunity to dig deeper into the data with its interactive features,” said Jason Jackson, Pearland’s incident commander.

The Geographic Information Systems division developed the dashboard, which available on the city’s website. The platform aggregates data from a variety of sources, including Brazoria, Harris, and Fort Bend counties’ health partners.

To check out the dashboard and stay up to the date with Pearland’s COVID-19 response, visit pearlandtx.gov/coronavirus.