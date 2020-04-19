HCSO: Truck crashes into gas line in north Houston

Power was shut off for some Houston residents early Sunday morning after a truck crashed into a utility pole and gas line.

The crash happened just after midnight in the 4600 block of Mount Houston Road in north Houston.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a truck traveling westbound on Mount Houston Road struck a gas line and got lodged in a ditch.

Deputies are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash and said the driver could face charges of child endangerment and driving while intoxicated.

Three of the truck’s four occupants sustained injuries in the crash. Two children were transported to an area hospital, one for minor abrasions and the other for nausea. The driver was also transported with lacerations to the head.

Following the crash, electricity was shut off for an area extending to the intersection of Mount Houston Road and US-59. Deputies said a gas company was also en route to the scene to shut off the gas line.